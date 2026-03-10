Greens and unions call national rent controls protest ahead of elections

The Green Party, Generation Rent and major public sector unions are organising what they describe as the largest housing demonstration in a decade, calling for rent controls ahead of the May local elections.

The National Housing Demonstration is scheduled for 18 April in central London, under three weeks before voters head to the polls on 1 May.

Coalition of campaigners

The demonstration brings together an unusually broad coalition. Alongside the Green Party, organisers include the London Renters Union, Greater Manchester Tenants Union, and national unions including the National Education Union, Public and Commercial Services Union and Fire Brigades Union.

Campaign groups Generation Rent, Homes for All, and the Social Housing Action Campaign are also backing the protest.

A statement from the London Renters Union accused the Labour government of “making the housing crisis worse, putting developer profits before our communities.”

The demonstration’s timing appears calculated to pressure Labour candidates ahead of local elections, with rent controls emerging as a key dividing line between Labour and the Greens in urban council races.

Government has ruled out controls

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of Worcester Council’s rent control motion, where councillors backed calls for government intervention despite ministers repeatedly ruling out the policy.

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook has consistently stated that rent controls would reduce supply and harm tenants in the long run. The Renters’ Rights Act, due to come into force on 1 May, does not include rent caps but does allow tenants to challenge above-market increases through tribunals.

The demonstration also comes as rental supply continues to fall across much of the UK, with landlords citing regulatory uncertainty as a key factor in their exit decisions.

What this means for landlords

If you operate in Labour-held areas: Watch local council candidates’ positions on housing – some Labour councillors have broken with national policy to back rent controls.

Watch local council candidates’ positions on housing – some Labour councillors have broken with national policy to back rent controls. Watch for: Green gains in May elections could embolden further rent control motions at council level, even without government backing.

Green gains in May elections could embolden further rent control motions at council level, even without government backing. Bottom line: Rent controls remain off the table nationally, but political pressure is intensifying and could influence future policy direction.

Editor’s view

The organisers’ list reads like a who’s who of groups that have never had to make rental economics work. Rent controls have failed everywhere they’ve been tried at scale, and the government knows it. But the demonstration’s timing – just before local elections – suggests this is as much about electoral pressure as policy change.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 10 March 2026

Sources: London Renters Union, Green Party, Generation Rent

Related reading: Worcester Council backs call for rent controls despite government refusal

