Greater Manchester offers landlords up to £30,000 EPC grants through Good Landlord Charter

Greater Manchester Combined Authority is offering private landlords grants of up to £30,000 to improve the energy efficiency of rental properties – but only if they join the region’s Good Landlord Charter first.

The scheme, announced by Mayor Andy Burnham, links access to public funding with membership of the voluntary charter, which sets standards above legal minimums for landlords operating in the ten Greater Manchester boroughs.

Landlords who become Charter members must already meet EPC D as a minimum and have a plan in place to reach EPC C by 2028 – two years ahead of the expected national deadline. The grants are part of Greater Manchester’s version of the Warm Homes: Local Grant, with funding capped at around 600 properties.

What landlords can claim

The grants cover two main categories of improvement. Energy performance upgrades – including loft, wall, and floor insulation, double or triple glazing, draught-proofing, solar panels, and smart heating controls – are capped at £15,000. Low-carbon heating measures such as air source or ground source heat pumps are also covered, with a separate £15,000 cap.

One eligible property can usually be fully funded through the scheme, while additional properties can receive partial funding with landlord contributions. Properties must have an EPC rating of D to G to qualify, and tenants must meet eligibility criteria.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on EPC reform delays, which highlighted the uncertainty facing landlords over energy efficiency requirements. The Greater Manchester scheme offers a clear pathway for those prepared to commit to higher standards ahead of national deadlines.

Charter membership growing steadily

Sixty private landlords have joined the Good Landlord Charter since it launched last year, with another 120 currently working to meet the standards required for membership. The charter is free and voluntary, covering landlords with properties in Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, and Wigan.

Membership requires landlords to meet 21 criteria across seven categories, including giving tenants struggling to pay rent a fair amount of time before taking action, making reasonable property adaptations where needed, and having a clear complaints policy with an independent stage.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said the approach represents a new model for public funding. “By linking public funding with responsible, ethical behaviours, we’re leading the way in how to build a fairer, stronger housing system and blazing a trail for the rest of the country to follow,” he said.

Nationwide Building Society recently expanded its interest-free green loan scheme for landlords, suggesting lenders and authorities are increasingly looking to incentivise rather than penalise energy efficiency improvements.

What this means for landlords

If you operate in Greater Manchester: Joining the Charter gives access to significant grant funding that could cover the full cost of upgrading one property.

Joining the Charter gives access to significant grant funding that could cover the full cost of upgrading one property. Watch for: The 600-property funding cap – landlords should apply early if eligible.

The 600-property funding cap – landlords should apply early if eligible. Bottom line: This model – linking support to voluntary standards – may spread to other regions if successful.

🌱 Energy Efficiency Guide for Landlords EPC rules, MEES compliance, and upgrade funding explained. Read the Guide

Editor’s view

Greater Manchester’s approach is carrots rather than sticks. Landlords who commit to higher standards get access to meaningful funding; those who don’t are left to navigate future regulations alone. It’s a model that rewards engagement rather than punishing non-compliance – and other combined authorities will be watching closely.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 16 March 2026

Sources: Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Good Landlord Charter

Related reading: EPC reform delayed to late 2027 as landlords face investment limbo

