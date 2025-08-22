Grainger lists 11,000 rental homes on property portal in landmark deal

One of the UK’s largest landlords has signed a major lettings agreement with property portal OnTheMarket (OTM), in a move seen as a milestone for the rental sector. Grainger, which manages over 11,000 build-to-rent homes nationwide, will now advertise its entire portfolio through OTM as the platform accelerates growth under US owner CoStar.

What the deal means for landlords and renters

The partnership highlights how digital platforms are becoming increasingly central to rental lettings. For Grainger, a FTSE-listed giant in the build-to-rent sector, it provides added exposure to renters across the UK at a time when demand continues to far outstrip supply.

Jason Tebb, president of OnTheMarket, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Grainger to the platform, their reputation for excellence perfectly aligns with our mission to offer a superior property search experience to the millions of consumers who visit our site every month.”

Grainger’s director of lettings and residential marketing, Jonathan Pitt, said the move was about widening reach: “This collaboration allows us to showcase our portfolio of over 11,000 high-quality rental homes on a platform that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

For landlords in the private sector, the move signals how institutional landlords are leveraging scale and technology to compete for tenants, raising questions about how smaller buy-to-let operators can keep pace.

Build-to-rent continues to expand

Grainger describes itself as a leader in the build-to-rent market, where professionally managed blocks offer tenants long-term leases and amenities similar to those of purpose-built student accommodation. In May, the group reported “another period of strong performance” in the six months to March, underscoring resilience in the sector.

Institutional investment in build-to-rent has been growing steadily. According to the British Property Federation, over 260,000 build-to-rent homes have now been completed, are under construction, or in planning across the UK. Landlords note that while this adds stock, it tends to cluster in city centres, offering competition in specific segments but not easing shortages in suburban or family homes.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), recently stressed the need for balance: “The private rented sector provides homes for one in five households. We need investment from both professional landlords and large operators if we’re to meet demand across the board.”

Private landlords weigh the impact

For smaller landlords, the rise of build-to-rent presents both challenges and opportunities. Some argue institutional landlords like Grainger set higher professional standards, improving tenant perceptions of renting. Others worry that large-scale portfolios benefit from economies of scale and marketing clout that private investors simply cannot match.

A Manchester-based landlord told us: “I can’t compete with 300-unit blocks offering gyms and co-working spaces, but what I can do is offer flexibility, personal service and homes outside the city centre where families actually want to live.”

As OTM expands its reach with major clients, landlords are questioning whether the platform could one day become a more cost-effective alternative to Rightmove and Zoopla for private listings, potentially shifting the balance in the lettings marketplace.

Editor’s view

The Grainger–OTM partnership shows how institutional landlords are continuing to reshape the private rented sector, using scale, branding and technology to appeal to tenants. While that may raise the bar, it also risks sidelining smaller landlords unless portals and policymakers recognise the vital role of independent investors.