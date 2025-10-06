Government unveils plan to overhaul homebuying process for faster sales

The UK government has announced the biggest reform to the homebuying process in decades, promising to make transactions faster, cheaper, and more transparent. Under the proposals, published Monday (6 October), sales could complete up to four weeks sooner, halving the number of failed transactions — a move expected to save homebuyers around £710 on average.

Upfront property information to speed up transactions

The proposed reforms will compel sellers and estate agents to provide key property details upfront, including leasehold terms, condition reports, and any chain dependencies. The government says this will cut “last-minute surprises” that currently cause thousands of sales to collapse.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed described the initiative as a “plan for change” to make homebuying simpler and less stressful, noting that failed transactions cost the UK economy an estimated £1.5 billion a year.

“Buying a home should be a dream, not a nightmare,” said Reed. “Our reforms will fix the broken system so hardworking people can focus on the next chapter of their lives.”

The government also plans to introduce binding contracts, making it harder for buyers or sellers to walk away after lengthy negotiations. This could reduce uncertainty for landlords and investors acquiring or disposing of rental stock, particularly where chain sales or delayed completions disrupt portfolio management.

For landlords, a streamlined sales system could shorten disposal timelines when exiting unprofitable lets or refinancing properties. By improving transaction certainty, investors could also see stronger buyer confidence and more predictable market cycles.

Industry backs reforms but warns of legal and practical hurdles

The plans have drawn cautious approval from industry bodies. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) welcomed the government’s consultation, noting that nearly one in three agreed sales collapses before completion, often after five to six months of waiting.

RICS CEO Justin Young said the proposals could “embed transparency, professionalism and innovation into the buying and selling process,” helping create a market that “works better for everyone.”

Propertymark CEO Nathan Emerson agreed that reforms were overdue, describing the process as “complex, stressful, and overly complicated.” He added that digitisation and improved communication between lenders, solicitors, and agents could reduce delays, “raising standards and boosting productivity.”

However, legal specialists have flagged risks. Frank Smith, managing partner at Frank Smith & Co Solicitors, warned that earlier binding contracts and increased disclosure obligations could “heighten liability where information is incomplete or inaccurate.” He also compared the proposals to the ill-fated Home Information Packs (HIPs), suspended in 2010, which faced criticism for duplication and cost.

Balancing reform with legal safeguards for sellers and buyers

Lucy McCallum, head of residential conveyancing at WSP Solicitors, said the move towards mandatory upfront information was “a positive step” that could enhance transparency and shorten transaction times. But she cautioned against early binding contracts:

“Giving buyers the option to enter into binding contracts before all legal checks have been completed is unlikely to work in practice—particularly where a lender is involved,” McCallum said.

Legal experts stress that reforms must preserve caveat emptor—the principle that buyers, not sellers, bear responsibility for due diligence. Overly burdensome obligations could discourage property listings, tightening supply at a time when housing starts, though up 29% year-on-year, remain below government targets.

The government plans to set out a full roadmap early next year, alongside further consultations on Material Information requirements.

Editor’s view

Landlords stand to gain from a faster, more transparent system — provided legal safeguards remain balanced. Binding contracts and upfront data may stabilise chains and reduce fall-throughs, but care is needed to avoid another HIPs-style misfire. Could digital conveyancing finally bring the consistency investors have waited decades for?

Author: Editorial team — UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 6 October 2025

Sources: Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC); RICS press release (October 2025); Propertymark statement; Frank Smith & Co Solicitors; WSP Solicitors.

