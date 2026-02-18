Government misses deadline to respond to landlord petition

The government has failed to issue a response to the pro-landlord petition calling for faster evictions and better protections – despite the petition passing the 10,000 signature threshold more than a week ago.

Under Parliamentary rules, petitions that reach 10,000 signatures must receive a written government response. The petition, launched by landlord Craig Littlejohn earlier this month, passed that milestone on 10 February. Yet as of today, no response has been forthcoming from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

What the petition demands

The petition calls for three key changes to help landlords navigate the post-Section 21 landscape. First, it seeks a six-week fast-track court process for mandatory possession grounds under Section 8 – specifically for rent arrears and antisocial behaviour cases. Second, it demands the creation of a database of tenants who have been evicted through the courts. Third, it wants the deposit cap raised to cover severe property damage more adequately.

The petition text argues that with Section 21 abolition under the Renters’s Rights Act, landlords will rely solely on Section 8 grounds to regain possession. Ministry of Justice data shows the average eviction currently takes over 27 weeks – more than six months from start to finish.

Court backlogs create landlord hardship

The petition states that current delays “punish law-abiding landlords via irrecoverable arrears and damage.” For landlords facing non-paying tenants or antisocial behaviour, the extended timeline means mounting losses with no guarantee of recovery. Recent data from Legal For Landlords showed possession delays reaching 25 weeks on average, with some courts taking considerably longer.

The petition now has over 11,500 signatures and continues to gain support. If it reaches 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate in Parliament. The deadline to sign is 8 August 2026.

The petition can be viewed on the UK Parliament petitions website.

Editor’s view

A week’s silence speaks volumes about government priorities. Landlords provided the evidence, gathered the signatures, and met the threshold – yet the response is empty air. If ministers want landlords to stay in the market through the RRA transition, ignoring their concerns is a strange way to show it.

