Government eases student possession rules for RRA transition

Landlords letting to students will benefit from revised guidance published by the government that prevents chaos in the student housing market ahead of the Renters’ Rights Act taking effect on 1 May.

The new rules address what the National Residential Landlords Association warned was a very real risk that thousands of student properties would not be vacant in time for new arrivals in September.

Transition rules for student landlords

Under the Act, landlords renting to students can use a new ground for possession to ensure properties are available for the next academic year. The standard requirement is four months’ notice before enforcement through the courts.

However, with the Act commencing in May, the government has confirmed transition arrangements for student tenancies in houses in multiple occupation agreed before 1 May. Landlords now have until 31 May to formally notify students they intend to use the possession ground.

The formal notice can be issued any time between 1 May and 31 July 2026, and for this year only the minimum notice period is two months rather than four. This provides landlords with sufficient time to regain possession before the September term begins.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA, said: “It is positive that the government has taken on board our pragmatic concerns about the workability of a key aspect of the Act. There was a very real prospect that tens of thousands of students could have been denied access to the housing they need from September as landlords would have been unable to regain possession of properties in time.”

HMO landlords must act quickly

Landlords letting to students need to be ready to act as soon as the new rules come into force. The two-month notice period is a one-off concession for the 2026 transition year, with the full four-month requirement applying from next year.

The guidance follows industry warnings that the Renters’ Rights Act could worsen the student housing crisis, particularly in university towns where demand already exceeds supply.

Student landlords should also ensure they meet all deposit protection requirements, as failure to comply could block access to possession grounds under the new regime.

The government’s Renters’ Rights Act guidance documents provide full details of the transition arrangements.

Editor’s view

Student landlords have been handed a reprieve, but only just. The compressed timeline still demands quick action from landlords who need properties vacant by September. Anyone relying on the new possession ground should start preparing documentation now rather than waiting until May.

Published: 25 February 2026

Sources: NRLA, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

