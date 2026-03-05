Gloucester plans city-wide HMO licensing and Article 4 controls

Gloucester Council has launched two consultations targeting landlords of houses in multiple occupation, proposing city-wide additional licensing for all HMOs and new planning controls in six wards. The measures would significantly expand regulatory requirements beyond the current rules that only affect larger properties with five or more tenants.

The city currently has around 1,680 HMOs, but only approximately 340 of these require a licence under existing legislation. The proposed Additional Licensing Scheme would extend licensing requirements to all HMOs and certain converted buildings known as Section 257 HMOs.

Article 4 Direction proposed for six wards

Alongside the licensing expansion, the council is consulting on an Article 4 Direction that would require planning permission to convert family homes into small HMOs in the six wards most affected by HMO concentration. Currently, such conversions can be carried out under permitted development rights without council approval.

A council spokesperson said the measures aimed to address concerns about housing standards and community impact. “For too long the proliferation of HMOs in some areas has been uncontrolled, with conversion after conversion,” the spokesperson said. “It is changing the very nature of many established communities.”

Councils increasingly using dual approach

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of Wyre Forest’s Article 4 consultation last month, highlighting a growing trend of councils combining licensing with planning restrictions to control HMO growth. The dual approach allows authorities to both regulate existing properties and limit new conversions simultaneously.

The council added: “These proposals aim to raise standards, support responsible landlords, and ensure that HMOs contribute positively to our communities. We must ensure that our communities stay balanced and cohesive.” The consultations will run until 11 May, giving landlords and residents two months to respond. Full details are available on the Gloucester Council website.

What this means for landlords

Review both consultations and respond before 11 May – licensing would mean fees, inspections and compliance requirements for all HMO sizes Watch for: The six wards where Article 4 applies – buying a single dwelling to convert to HMO in these areas would require planning permission

The six wards where Article 4 applies – buying a single dwelling to convert to HMO in these areas would require planning permission Bottom line: Gloucester joins a growing list of councils tightening HMO controls – similar measures may follow elsewhere

Editor’s view

The dual-pronged approach – licensing plus Article 4 – is becoming the template for councils wanting to rein in HMO growth. Gloucester’s low current licensing rate (around 20 percent of HMOs) suggests enforcement will be a significant undertaking. Landlords operating smaller HMOs there should prepare for new compliance costs.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 5 March 2026

Sources: Gloucester City Council

