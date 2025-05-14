Garages drive up house prices, shifting focus for property investors

In a recent analysis by Zoopla, the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham has emerged as the top area in the UK for demand for homes with garages. Properties featuring garages in this borough have an average asking price of £500,000, which is £129,000 more than the average asking price of a typical home in the area (£371,000). This significant premium underscores the high value placed on garages by homebuyers in the region.

Garages: A sought-after feature across the UK

Garages have consistently ranked as one of the most desired features among homebuyers. According to Zoopla, “garage” was the second most searched-for keyword on their platform in both 2024 and 2023, with “double garage” entering the top five for the first time in 2024. This trend highlights the importance of garages not just for parking but also for additional storage or as potential living spaces.

London’s premium on garage-equipped homes

Despite the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in August 2023, London boroughs continue to dominate the list of areas with the highest demand for garages. In densely populated urban centers like London, where parking is often limited, garages provide a valuable solution. Additionally, the extra space offered by garages is appealing to homeowners seeking storage or the potential to convert the space for other uses.

Affordable options outside the capital

For those looking to purchase homes with garages without the London price tag, areas like Hull in Yorkshire and The Humber offer more affordable options. In Hull, the average asking price for a home with a garage is around £180,000, which is £30,000 more than the average asking price of a typical home in the area. Other affordable regions include Blackpool in the North West at £185,000 and Stoke-on-Trent in the West Midlands with an average of £220,000.

Expert insights on the garage demand trend

Daniel Copley, Consumer Expert at Zoopla, commented: “Our data paints a clear picture: for many homebuyers, a garage isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a serious priority, consistently ranking as one of the most sought-after features on Zoopla. The intense demand we’re seeing in areas like Barking and Dagenham, and Leicester, very much underscores the premium buyers are willing to pay for that secure parking or extra space, particularly in densely populated urban centres where parking is often a headache.”

Toby Leek, President of NAEA Propertymark, added: “There is a continued increase in people looking for garages and parking spaces as the number of drivers on the road rises, and trends such as having space for electric vehicle charging at home grows in popularity. Alongside this, the surge in desire for outside space post-pandemic is pushing more buyers to pursue larger properties with driveways, garages and gardens, moving away from apartments and flats.”

The heightened demand for homes with garages presents a valuable opportunity for landlords and property investors. Properties equipped with garages not only attract a premium price but also appeal to a broader range of tenants seeking additional space and convenience. Investing in properties with garages, especially in high-demand areas like Barking and Dagenham, could yield significant returns and ensure long-term tenant satisfaction.

For more detailed information and listings, visit Zoopla’s website.