Flatsharer demand surges in commuter towns as city rents push tenants out

Demand from flatsharers has risen sharply in commuter towns across the UK as renters priced out of major cities seek more affordable options, according to new data from flatshare site SpareRoom.

Surrey commuter town Esher, 30 minutes from London Waterloo, has recorded one of the biggest year-on-year increases in demand at 32 percent and now has the highest flatsharer demand in the UK, with 11.2 people searching per room available.

Scottish commuter towns see demand double

Kilmarnock in Scotland, well connected to Glasgow, has seen flatsharer demand double in the past year – the highest increase anywhere in the UK. Seven people are now searching per room available. The average room rent in Kilmarnock was £588 per month in 2025, saving sharers more than £1,000 a year compared to Glasgow’s average of £683.

Motherwell and Paisley, popular with Glasgow commuters, have also seen significant rises. Demand in Motherwell has increased by a third, while Paisley has risen 16 percent. For HMO landlords in these areas, the data suggests strong and growing tenant pools.

Liverpool renters pushed to suburbs

Renters in Liverpool have faced a 40 percent rise in room rents over five years, hitting a record high of £555 per month in late 2025. Two towns on the city’s edges – Birkenhead and Widnes – are now seeing sharp demand increases of 33 percent and 22 percent respectively.

Widnes now has the third highest flatsharer demand in the UK. This follows a broader trend of rising room rents that has made sharing in city centres increasingly difficult for many workers.

London affordability drives suburban demand

Rising demand in Greater London suburbs including Kingston-upon-Thames, Twickenham and Barnet, along with commuter locations in the South East such as Horsham, reflects the knock-on effect of London rents having risen 37 percent over five years.

Although London rents have stabilised over the past two years, there have been no significant decreases, and affordability remains a major barrier. The pattern aligns with research showing some tenants are now leaving the rental sector entirely as mortgage affordability improves.

For landlords operating HMOs in commuter towns, the data points to opportunity. Areas within reasonable travel distance of major employment centres but offering lower rents are attracting workers priced out of city locations.

The full SpareRoom research includes detailed regional breakdowns of demand and rent levels.

Editor’s view

HMO landlords in commuter towns are well positioned to benefit from this shift. The combination of city workers seeking savings and remote working flexibility is creating sustained demand in locations that were previously overlooked. Those with properties in areas like Esher, Kilmarnock or Widnes may find tenant competition remains strong even as the broader market cools.

Published: 25 February 2026

