Fife Council offers landlords guaranteed rent in housing crisis deal

A Scottish council has launched a partnership scheme offering private landlords guaranteed monthly rent and no void periods in exchange for leasing their properties to house homeless families.

Fife Council’s new Landlord Partnership aims to tackle the region’s housing emergency by bringing private rental stock into temporary accommodation use. The Scottish Association of Landlords is backing the initiative, describing it as a practical approach to Scotland’s housing crisis.

How the scheme works

Under the partnership, landlords lease their properties to Fife Council for a fixed term. In return, the council guarantees monthly rent payments regardless of occupancy, handles property management, and eliminates void periods. Landlords retain control over repairs and maintenance decisions.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, Fife Council’s housing spokesperson, said: “We are in a housing emergency and we’re committed to increasing the supply of affordable houses and easing pressure on our housing services.” She added that the council is developing affordable housing through multiple channels, including partnerships with private landlords.

Hamilton said: “We know property owners want reassurance, reliability, and a straightforward service. This new Landlord Partnership aims to offer exactly that, while also contributing to the availability of safe, quality homes for people in our communities.”

Industry backing

John Blackwood, chief executive of the Scottish Association of Landlords, said the scheme represented a constructive approach to tackling homelessness. “By working together, we can help some of the most at-risk people get into safe, flexible homes and find new tenant customers for our members,” he said.

Blackwood added: “Scotland is facing a housing crisis, and it will only be resolved with all stakeholders, including the private rented sector, playing their part through initiatives like this.” The SAL is partnering with Landlord Accreditation Scotland to support the scheme, which it says will help strengthen the private rented sector across Fife.

The partnership follows similar council schemes in England, including Sheffield’s guaranteed rent programme launched with NRLA support. For landlords facing uncertainty from regulatory changes, guaranteed income schemes offer an alternative to traditional lettings.

Interested landlords can contact Fife Council’s Housing Access Team for details.

Editor’s view

This is what constructive engagement looks like. Rather than treating landlords as the problem, Fife Council recognises them as part of the solution. Guaranteed rent, no voids, and retained control over maintenance – it’s a pragmatic offer that addresses landlord concerns while helping vulnerable families. More councils should take note.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 18 February 2026

Sources: Fife Council, Scottish Association of Landlords

