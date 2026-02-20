Eviction court wait times: 16 weeks in London, 6 in Blackpool

Landlords seeking possession orders face wait times of up to 16 weeks at courts in London and Birmingham, while those in other parts of England can secure hearings in as little as six weeks.

Data published by evictions specialist LegalforLandlords shows the courts with the longest delays are concentrated in the capital and surrounding areas. Barnet, Brentford, Bromley, Central London, Clerkenwell, Croydon, Edmonton, Kingston-upon-Thames, Romford, Stratford, Wandsworth and Willesden all recorded wait times of up to 16 weeks, alongside Birmingham and Slough.

Fastest courts outside London

At the other end of the spectrum, courts in Aldershot, Blackpool, Bradford, Canterbury, Crewe, Darlington, Gateshead, Great Grimsby, Leeds, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Oxford, Peterborough, South Shields, Stoke-on-Trent, Swindon, Walsall and Watford recorded wait times of six to 10 weeks – still a substantial delay, but far shorter than in the capital.

For landlords with properties in high-delay areas, the data highlights the importance of early action on possession claims before court capacity becomes further stretched.

Section 21 abolition set to increase pressure

The figures arrive as the sector prepares for the abolition of Section 21 no-fault evictions under the Renters’ Rights Act, which comes into force on 1 May 2026. Once the Act takes effect, landlords will need to rely on Section 8 grounds – typically more complex and more likely to require a court hearing at which tenants can contest the eviction.

LegalforLandlords expects this shift to place additional strain on an already overstretched system. A spokesperson for the firm said: “Even if you fall into one of the areas with shorter wait times, you are still looking at a potential delay of more than two months.”

The spokesperson added: “With the abolition of Section 21 due to be enforced from May 2026, this is set to get even worse as cases become more complex and more heavily contested.”

The accelerated possession procedure currently used for Section 21 cases requires no court hearing where tenants do not defend the claim. Section 8 claims, by contrast, often proceed to a hearing and may involve detailed evidence on rent arrears, antisocial behaviour or property condition – extending timelines further.

What landlords can do

For landlords considering possession action, the data suggests location matters. Those with properties in areas served by faster courts may find it more straightforward to regain possession, while landlords in London and Birmingham should factor extended timelines into their planning.

Landlords also have the option to transfer cases to a different court, though this requires an application and is not always granted.

Editor’s view

These figures confirm what many landlords have suspected for some time: the court system is struggling to keep pace with possession claims. With Section 21 ending in May, the pressure on courts will only intensify. Landlords planning to regain possession need to act early and be realistic about the timescales involved.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 20 February 2026

Sources: LegalforLandlords, Ministry of Justice

