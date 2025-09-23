European capitals offer £76bn property investment potential

UK landlords eyeing overseas diversification could find fertile ground across Europe’s top cities, where a combined £75.8 billion in residential property is currently on the market. New analysis from international consultancy Astons highlights prime prospects for investors looking to expand portfolios or secure long-term rental income abroad.

London tops the value table

Astons reports London carries the largest total value, with roughly 57,889 properties listed at an average price of £561,309—around £32.5 billion in market potential. “London remains a powerhouse,” said Suzanna Uzakova, Senior Consultant for Residency and Citizenship Programmes at Astons. “Despite the UK’s wider economic wobble, prime and super-prime London real estate continues to show impressive resilience.”

For UK landlords, this underscores the capital’s enduring global appeal and potential for strong yields, particularly for those considering dual-market holdings.

Athens stands out for accessibility

Athens ranks second with 35,380 active listings and an average price of £184,235, making it the most affordable of the cities surveyed. Greece’s strengthening economy and Golden Visa residency scheme amplify the draw. Investors can gain Greek residency by purchasing residential property, with thresholds starting from €250,000 for qualifying conversions, even though some prime zones require €800,000.

“Athens has become a standout for international buyers,” Uzakova noted. “The market is buoyant, and property values are on a steady climb.”

Other strong European contenders

Madrid offers 25,323 listings at an average of £451,735, while Rome provides 23,452 homes averaging £261,606. Paris, though smaller in stock with 19,341 properties, commands a premium at £507,107. Each city offers UK landlords a different balance of yield and appreciation potential, with local tax regimes and rental demand shaping returns.

Leeds-based landlord Peter Grant, who purchased a rental apartment in Madrid last year, said the experience has broadened his strategy: “My Spanish property is already netting a 5% yield, and it spreads risk beyond the UK’s regulatory uncertainty.”

Editor’s view

For British landlords concerned about tighter domestic regulation, continental Europe’s diverse capitals present both income opportunities and a hedge against UK policy shifts. Whether chasing London’s established value or Athens’ lower entry point and Golden Visa benefits, careful due diligence on local laws and management remains vital. Could now be the moment for UK investors to think beyond their own backyard?