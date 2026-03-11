EPC reform delayed to late 2027 as landlords face investment limbo

The government has pushed back its overhaul of domestic Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) from October 2026 to the second half of 2027, citing concerns raised by industry stakeholders. In an update to its consultation page published this week, the government said it had decided to delay after “engagement with industry on the delivery timeline.” A new launch date and implementation plan will be agreed with industry and devolved administrations by summer 2026.

New EPC framework will reshape how homes are rated

The reforms will introduce four new measurements for assessing home energy efficiency, including fabric performance and smart technology readiness. For landlords, the changes carry significant implications – the new framework will underpin the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) regime that requires all private rental properties to achieve an EPC C rating by 1 October 2030. This follows Landlord Knowledge’s reporting on the £20 billion upgrade bill facing landlords as the 2030 deadline approaches. The delay adds another layer of uncertainty for those planning retrofit investments.

Industry warns delay creates investment limbo

Anna Moore, chief executive of Domna Group, said the postponement would reduce landlord confidence to invest in their properties. “There are significant changes proposed under the Home Energy Model – shifting to a primary fabric metric, changing how electric heating systems are scored, introducing ‘smart readiness,'” she said. “Landlords are uncertain if investments made now will stand up under the new rules – or if they risk making major moves now and needing to do so again in 10 years when the EPC expires. We expect to see more people sitting on their hands as a result.” A spokesperson for the British Property Federation said the delay was “welcome” given the original timeline was “always a stretch.” “The real question now is what this means for the roll-out of new MEES for the private rented sector, where the new EPC is supposed to be the backbone of the regulations,” they added. Kate Atherton, policy officer at the National Housing Federation, called for urgent clarity on the technical detail. “EPC reform is long overdue, and is vital to understanding how to best benefit residents over the long term, as well as what will be required by the new MEES,” she said. “It is essential that the supporting detail in the Home Energy Model is published in order to plan and deliver this vital work.” Research published last week found that older renters are particularly concerned about the impact of EPC upgrade requirements, with many fearing rent rises or eviction as landlords respond to compliance costs.

What this means for landlords

If you are planning retrofit works: Consider whether to wait for clarity on the new EPC methodology before committing to major investments. Spending now may not count toward compliance under the revised rules.

Watch for: The government has promised a new implementation plan by summer 2026. This should confirm whether the 2030 MEES deadline remains intact.

Bottom line: The delay reduces short-term pressure but extends the period of uncertainty for landlords trying to plan ahead.

Editor’s view

The delay is honest acknowledgement that the original timeline was unrealistic. For landlords, though, the greater problem is the limbo it creates. With MEES compliance tied to a framework that does not yet exist, many will rightly question whether spending now makes sense at all.

