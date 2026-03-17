Cornwall landlord fined nearly £7,000 for harassment campaign

A landlord who attempted to force his tenant out through a sustained campaign of misinformation and pressure has been fined nearly £7,000 after pleading guilty to four offences under the Protection from Eviction Act 1977.

Nicholas Rawlings of St Breward in Cornwall committed the offences over six months between December 2024 and May 2025. His actions included claiming he would move back into the property despite serving no valid Section 21 notice, and telling the tenant that a new tenant would be moving in – neither of which was true.

Invalid notices and undermined advice

The case illustrates the risks landlords face when attempting to bypass proper legal procedures. Rawlings wrote to his tenant in December 2024 claiming he would return to the property, then sent a further letter in January 2025 stating a new tenant would arrive in March. Both communications caused the tenant significant distress.

When the tenant sought help from Cornwall Council, Rawlings copied them into emails challenging the formal tenancy advice the council had provided. He also issued an invalid Section 21 eviction notice during the tenancy.

A Cornwall Council spokesperson said the landlord’s behaviour was “deeply inappropriate, deliberate and sustained” and had a significant impact on the health of the tenant and her children. “Landlords cannot invent their own eviction processes or use threats, misinformation or financial pressure to force tenants out,” the spokesperson added.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of the Prime Minister ordering an investigation into mass Section 21 evictions at a London block – part of heightened scrutiny of eviction practices as the Renters Rights Act approaches.

Financial penalties add up

After pleading guilty, Rawlings was fined £500 for each of the four offences, ordered to pay an £800 victim surcharge and £4,183.20 in prosecution costs – totalling £6,983.20. The combined penalty significantly exceeds what legitimate possession proceedings would have cost.

With Section 21 due to be abolished on 1 May under the RRA, landlords face an even narrower set of options for regaining possession. Those who attempt shortcuts risk criminal prosecution, civil penalties, and – under the new regime – potential rent repayment orders.

For landlords navigating the transition, proper legal advice has become essential. Resources such as legal expenses insurance may help manage the costs of legitimate possession proceedings.

What this means for landlords

If you need possession: Follow the correct legal process – invalid notices and pressure tactics risk criminal prosecution.

Follow the correct legal process – invalid notices and pressure tactics risk criminal prosecution. Watch for: The abolition of Section 21 from 1 May means Section 8 grounds will be the only route to possession.

The abolition of Section 21 from 1 May means Section 8 grounds will be the only route to possession. Bottom line: A £7,000 penalty for harassment far exceeds the cost of proper legal proceedings – there are no shortcuts.

Editor’s view

This case serves as a reminder that the Protection from Eviction Act carries real teeth. With courts, councils and tenants all increasingly alert to harassment, landlords who cut corners face consequences that far outweigh any time saved. The RRA will only heighten this scrutiny.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 March 2026

Sources: Cornwall Council

Related reading: PM orders investigation into mass Section 21 evictions at London block

