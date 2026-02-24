Charities call for fines on landlords who reject young renters

Youth homelessness charities are urging the government to introduce financial penalties for landlords and letting agents who discriminate against young renters. The EveryYouth Network argues that while the Renters’ Rights Act addresses some forms of discrimination, it fails to protect young people facing barriers when trying to access private rented housing.

77 percent report landlord discrimination

A survey of ten youth homelessness charities found that 77 percent had witnessed discriminatory practices by landlords or letting agents over the past 12 months. The most common barrier was guarantor requirements, cited in 90 percent of cases, followed by income thresholds at 70 percent – including instances where applicants had been assessed as financially capable of meeting rental payments.

The charities report that young people are facing ‘blanket rejections’ based on age, profession, current address or income profile, regardless of their actual ability to pay rent. For those attempting to move from homelessness accommodation into independent living, these barriers can extend their time in supported housing or push them towards street homelessness, sofa surfing or informal arrangements with safeguarding risks.

Calls for government-backed guarantor schemes

Nicholas Connolly, chief executive of the EveryYouth Network, said charities in the network want the government to record and monitor refusal patterns among landlords to identify discrimination. They are also calling for anonymous reporting mechanisms that do not rely solely on tenant complaints and for government-backed or local authority guarantor schemes to prevent blanket refusals based solely on a young person’s lack of a guarantor.

Under the Renters’ Rights Act, landlords in England will be prohibited from refusing tenants solely on the basis of receiving benefits or having children. However, no equivalent statutory protections exist for young renters facing other forms of refusal. Housing minister Matthew Pennycook recently warned landlords about blanket guarantor requirements, signalling the government’s concern about access barriers in the private rented sector.

Awareness gaps among young renters

The charities also highlight awareness gaps, with young renters often unclear about their legal rights or how to challenge discriminatory treatment. Frontline support workers report concerns that some landlords may respond to the new reforms by increasing rents to price out benefit recipients or by selling rental properties altogether.

For landlords, the calls highlight the tension between managing risk and ensuring fair access to housing. While thorough tenant referencing remains an important tool for assessing suitability, blanket policies that exclude entire demographics may face increasing scrutiny as the regulatory environment evolves.

Editor’s view

The EveryYouth Network raises valid concerns about barriers facing young renters, though landlords will rightly point out that income verification and guarantor requirements exist to manage legitimate risk. The challenge for policymakers is creating pathways that protect vulnerable applicants without exposing landlords to unmanageable losses – a balance the current Renters’ Rights Act has not fully struck.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 24 February 2026

Sources: EveryYouth Network

