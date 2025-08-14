Burnley’s stadium leads premier league table for property price premiums

UK landlords with an eye for location may find a surprising hotspot in Burnley, as new research from estate agency Yopa shows Turf Moor commands the biggest house price premium of any Premier League ground ahead of the 2025/26 season. Homes in the stadium’s BB10 postcode sell for nearly half again as much as the wider Burnley average.

Stadium postcodes can deliver higher yields in select areas

Yopa compared current average house prices in each Premier League stadium’s postcode district with prices across the wider local authority. While Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge and Fulham’s Craven Cottage share the most expensive postcode overall at £772,153, it’s Burnley that leads on value uplift—BB10 properties average £198,037, a 48.1% jump on the local mean of £121,305.

Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium ranks second for postcode premium, with homes fetching 22.9% more than the wider Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole average. In contrast, West Ham’s London Stadium shows only a 1.2% boost, despite its E20 postcode averaging £424,892.

Steve Anderson, Yopa’s National Franchise Director, said: “Living within arm’s reach of your team might be the dream, but the numbers show that only three Premier League stadiums carry a local price premium. For others, matchday traffic and noise can put off non-footballing buyers.”

Not all stadiums attract a landlord’s premium

Landlords considering stadium-adjacent properties should note that most grounds actually sit in cheaper-than-average postcodes. Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, in N7, still commands a healthy £520,464 average, but that’s not driven by a unique stadium premium—local prices align with the borough’s broader market.

Leeds United’s Elland Road sits at the other end of the scale, with LS11 prices—at £147,523—coming in 49.7% lower than the Leeds average. For landlords, this means location choice around stadiums must be strategic; the football club alone won’t guarantee capital growth or strong tenant demand.

Mixed rental prospects near grounds

While capital values vary, rental yields can still appeal. Landlords letting near Burnley’s Turf Moor or Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium could tap into demand from football staff, hospitality workers, and local fans seeking easy matchday access.

Letting agent Paul Simmons, who manages properties in East Lancashire, told us: “Around Turf Moor, we see strong interest from tenants who aren’t necessarily football fans—they like the transport links and the buzz on matchdays. The premium is more about the area than the club itself.”

Editor’s view

Premier League postcodes are no one-size-fits-all investment story. Burnley shows how a stadium can lift values well above local norms, while most clubs’ neighbourhoods offer no such boost. For landlords, the smart play is to weigh matchday atmosphere against year-round tenant appeal—and to ask whether that stadium postcode is a magnet for rent or a weekend-only novelty.