BTL trackers launch as lenders cut rates ahead of spring

Landbay has launched new tracker mortgages for buy-to-let landlords as lenders continue to cut rates in anticipation of further Bank of England base rate reductions.

The specialist lender has introduced two two-year tracker products within its Premier range, priced at Bank Base Rate plus 0.34 percent – giving a current rate of 4.09 percent. Both products are available up to 75 percent loan-to-value and come without early repayment charges, offering landlords flexibility if the rate outlook changes.

Tracker appeal for rate-cut bets

The tracker options are aimed at landlords who expect further cuts to the base rate following the Bank of England’s decision to hold rates at 3.75 percent earlier this month. Markets are pricing in additional cuts through 2026, which would reduce monthly payments for borrowers on tracker products.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “Our new two-year trackers are designed for landlords who want to see the full benefit of any base rate cuts if or when they happen. With no early repayment charges, they also give advisers and their clients flexibility to move to a fix if the rate outlook changes.”

Alongside the trackers, Landbay has rolled out two five-year fixed products with no upfront fees. A 5.09 percent option is available for purchases and remortgages, while a remortgage-only alternative is priced at 5.14 percent and includes a free valuation.

Kensington and Precise cut rates

Kensington Mortgages has also reduced pricing across its eKo buy-to-let mortgage range while withdrawing its previous £500 cashback incentive. Two-year fixed options now start at 4.74 percent with a £1,499 fee, dropping to 3.69 percent for borrowers willing to pay a 3 percent fee.

Precise has cut rates by 5 basis points across its regulated bridging suite, with rates now starting from 0.57 percent. The reductions apply to standard bridging loans as well as light and heavy refurbishment products.

The rate cuts come as landlords prepare for a wave of refinancing activity. Paragon Bank data published last week showed £49.7 billion in buy-to-let mortgages are set to mature in 2026 and 2027, driving competition among lenders for refinance business.

Editor’s view

Tracker products signal lender confidence that rates will continue falling. For landlords with stable portfolios and the appetite for some rate risk, trackers could deliver meaningful savings – but only if the Bank follows through on expected cuts.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 11 February 2026

Sources: Landbay, Kensington Mortgages, Precise Mortgages

