BTL lenders cut rates and expand criteria ahead of refinancing surge

Buy-to-let lenders are sharpening pricing and loosening criteria as the sector prepares for one of the busiest refinancing cycles in years. With nearly two million fixed-rate mortgages set to mature in 2026, competition for landlord business is intensifying.

The Mortgage Lender has reduced selected five-year fixed rate products by 5 basis points, with limited-edition options now starting from 3.29 percent. Free valuations are being offered across all buy-to-let mortgage applications.

Chris Kirby, head of field sales at Shawbrook, said: “Many landlords are using this point as an opportunity to look beyond a single refinance and review their wider portfolios, with affordability, balance and long-term sustainability firmly in focus.”

TSB enters portfolio landlord market

TSB has launched a new buy-to-let range aimed at portfolio investors, lending to landlords with up to 10 mortgaged properties. Rates start at 3.89 percent, with borrowing available up to 75 percent loan-to-value.

Advances range from £25,000 to £1 million, covering both acquisitions and remortgages. Applicants can hold up to five buy-to-let loans with the bank.

Craig Calder, TSB’s director of mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to support even more customers with our award-winning mortgages, and the launch of our new portfolio buy-to-let lending helps give landlords more options in managing the cost of their properties.”

The move comes as landlords face a major refinancing wave, with UK Finance forecasting 1.8 million fixed-rate mortgages maturing this year across residential and investment sectors.

Atom Bank cuts commercial rates

Atom Bank has unveiled a 0.25 percent discount for borrowers demonstrating strong financials. The reduction applies where applicants show a debt service coverage ratio of 200 percent on trading deals, or an interest coverage ratio of 200 percent on investment property loans.

The lender has also simplified stress testing for commercial cases, setting affordability at 1 percent above Bank of England base rate plus margin.

Tom Renwick, Atom’s head of business lending, said: “We are making it easier for high quality businesses to secure the funding they need, reinforcing our commitment to support a broader spectrum of SMEs with competitive and cost-effective funding.”

RAW eases overseas landlord payments

RAW Capital Partners has adjusted its offering for foreign national borrowers, now allowing mortgage interest to be serviced directly from a UK bank account. The change aims to cut costs and friction tied to cross-border transfers.

Tim Parkes, RAW’s chief executive, said: “Landlords based overseas often face additional layers of complexity when investing in the UK buy-to-let market. It’s a straightforward improvement based on ongoing feedback from brokers and borrowers.”

For landlords approaching the end of fixed-rate deals, the current environment offers improved choice and pricing compared to the elevated rates seen in 2023 and 2024.

Editor’s view

Lenders are clearly positioning for a busy year. For landlords facing remortgage deadlines, now is the time to review options across the whole portfolio – not just the property coming off its deal.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 6 February 2026

Sources: The Mortgage Lender, TSB, Atom Bank, RAW Capital Partners

Related reading: Buy-to-let refinancing wave looms as £49.7bn in mortgages mature