Bristol proposes higher fines for landlords housing vulnerable tenants

Bristol City Council is proposing a two-tier penalty system that would impose fines up to 20 percent higher on landlords found breaching rules when housing asylum seekers and other tenants classed as vulnerable.

Broad definition of vulnerability

The Green Party-led council’s consultation document sets out a wide definition of vulnerability, including young adults and children, people with drug or alcohol addiction, those whose first language is not English, asylum seekers, and those on a low income. The council states this list is “non-exhaustive.”

The proposals form part of Bristol’s approach to enforcing the Renters’ Rights Act, which gives councils discretion over how they apply financial penalties. The council previously launched a consultation on penalty levels earlier this month.

Legal advice for landlords

Paul Rooke, a partner at legal firm Mayo Wynne Baxter, warned that other councils may follow Bristol’s approach. “As the Renters’ Rights Act gives every local authority the power to set its own penalty framework, it is likely that more councils will follow Bristol’s approach,” he said.

Rooke advised landlords to ensure all compliance documentation is consistently maintained and readily accessible, particularly electrical safety records and licensing certificates. “Failure to supply these on demand is a trigger for enforcement action,” he said.

He added that landlords should understand the types of aggravating factors councils may consider. “These factors can increase fines because councils view them as heightening the potential harm of non-compliance.”

Rent levels may affect penalties

Bristol is also exploring higher penalties for landlords charging above Local Housing Allowance levels, meaning pricing decisions could directly influence regulatory risk. This approach would link enforcement severity to rent affordability.

The proposals add to the patchwork of local enforcement approaches emerging across England as councils prepare for the Renters’ Rights Act. Westminster recently doubled its licensing team, while other authorities have signalled plans for proactive inspection regimes.

Rooke concluded: “Overall, landlords should expect more scrutiny, more local divergence in enforcement and a more interventionist regulatory approach.”

Further details of Bristol’s penalty framework are available through the council’s consultation page.

Editor’s view

Bristol’s proposal shows how differently councils may interpret their enforcement powers under the RRA. Landlords operating in multiple areas should prepare for a compliance landscape that varies significantly by postcode – and budget accordingly.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 27 February 2026

Sources: Bristol City Council, Mayo Wynne Baxter

