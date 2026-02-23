Bridging lender MFS enters administration over banking dispute

Market Financial Solutions (MFS), a specialist bridging lender that has funded over £1.2 billion in property loans since 2006, has entered administration following a dispute with its banking provider. The move raises questions for landlords with active loans and highlights the risks of relying on specialist finance providers.

Banking access triggers administration

The London-based lender, which had a loan book reaching approximately £2.4 billion at its peak, confirmed on Saturday that it had applied to enter administration after losing access to its banking facilities. The company said the restriction arose from “a procedural matter” with its primary banking provider rather than any underlying financial weakness.

Paresh Raja, Founder of Market Financial Solutions Limited, said the situation “does not reflect a failure of the underlying business or the quality of our assets, but rather a technical and procedural impasse that has temporarily limited our access to everyday banking facilities.”

Raja said entering administration was “the most responsible way to safeguard value and provide stability” while the business works through the issue. He added that loan management, collections and servicing would be maintained under the supervision of the court.

What it means for landlords with MFS loans

Landlords with active bridging loans from MFS will be watching closely. While the company has stressed that the business remains “asset-backed and operationally sound”, administration creates uncertainty for borrowers who may need to refinance or extend their facilities.

The collapse comes at a challenging time for buy-to-let lending. Many landlords have turned to bridging finance in recent years to fund acquisitions, refurbishments or to buy time while arranging longer-term mortgages. MFS had positioned itself as a “cautious, asset-focused” lender serving this market.

The firm said it remained “hopeful” that there may be “an opportunity to stabilise the business and explore options for its future” during the administration process. Any such steps would be taken with the interests of creditors and investors in mind, it added.

Wider questions about specialist lender stability

The administration highlights the importance of due diligence when choosing finance providers. While mainstream buy-to-let lenders are subject to strict regulatory oversight, specialist bridging lenders operate in a less regulated space where banking relationships can prove fragile.

For landlords mid-transaction or reliant on bridging facilities, the episode serves as a reminder to maintain relationships with multiple lenders and to have contingency plans in place. The Insolvency Service will oversee the administration process and provide updates to affected parties.

Editor’s view

When a lender with nearly two decades of history and billions in lending experience can be brought down by a banking dispute, it concentrates the mind. Landlords using specialist finance should treat counterparty risk as seriously as interest rates. This won’t be the last casualty of the tighter credit environment.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 23 February 2026

Sources: Market Financial Solutions Limited, Companies House

Related reading: BTL trackers launch as lenders cut rates ahead of spring

