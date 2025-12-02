Autumn Budget clarity reignites buyer interest ahead of the 2026 market

Homebuyer confidence looks set to return in December, with new research suggesting the recent Autumn Budget has encouraged buyers back into the market. According to eXp UK, nearly all previously hesitant purchasers now expect to resume searching, with many even prepared to view homes over Christmas – a shift landlords may find useful as pricing dynamics evolve.

Buyer sentiment shifts after Budget clarity

While the research was conducted with residential buyers in mind, the timing matters for landlords. According to the survey carried out by ProperPR for eXp UK, 73% of active buyers delayed plans ahead of the Budget announcement. Now, 98% say they feel able to move forward.

This uptick in confidence could help absorb existing stock and potentially stabilise selling conditions for landlords considering disposals or refinancing in early 2026. In previous years, similar surges have contributed to the well-known Boxing Day portal traffic spike – a pattern estate agents repeatedly reference.

Adam Day, Head of eXp UK and Europe, said the shift is linked to clarity rather than enthusiasm:

“The market has been subject to months of Budget uncertainty… But now that the dust has settled… many appear keen to push forward with their plans – even during the festive period.”

It’s a reminder that policy messaging – not just policy content – shapes sentiment. Landlords will recognise the familiar rhythm here: uncertainty slows transactions; clarity reignites demand.

Festive market activity and viewing behaviour

Some of the figures are striking. The survey suggests:

43% of buyers would attend a viewing on Christmas Eve

of buyers would attend a viewing on Christmas Eve 16% would view a property on Christmas Day or Boxing Day

would view a property on Christmas Day or Boxing Day A further 18% would only do so for the “right property”

While not all activity will translate into completed sales, the willingness signals buyers may be taking a long-term view, especially following months of hesitation.

There’s also a digital dimension. 71% of respondents plan to browse portals through December, although far fewer expect to do so on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day compared with the period between 27–30 December.

For landlords, this matters because online attention drives enquiry spikes and can affect rent-vs-sale decision-making. Letting agents often report that tenant enquiries follow a similar seasonal rhythm – with Rightmove previously noting some of the busiest rental enquiry days fall between the 26th and 30th of December.

What momentum means heading into 2026

Looking ahead, 86% of surveyed buyers expect to book in-person viewings in January. If that materialises, this could provide early-year momentum – useful for landlords planning sales, landlord-to-landlord transfers, or refinance valuations.

That said, it won’t be stress-free. 71% of respondents admitted festive home-searching adds pressure – an ongoing theme in the UK’s emotional relationship with the housing market. Still, urgency suggests buyers believe current pricing is either approaching a floor, or that mortgage stability feels more predictable.

From a landlord lens, the real significance isn’t the Christmas viewings – it’s the early start to 2026 demand. A stronger Q1 typically supports firmer pricing, competitive bidding in high-demand areas, and more stable rental values where buyers are priced out and remain renters longer.

Editor’s view

The recent Budget may not have delivered dramatic structural change for landlords, but it does appear to have restored confidence across the buyer market. That shift could set the tone for early 2026 – with increased competition, more enquiries, and possibly firmer valuations than many expected just months ago. The next question is whether interest rates and supply conditions reinforce this optimism or soften it.

