OSB BTL lending jumps 19 percent as specialist market strengthens

OSB Group delivered a 19 percent increase in mortgage originations to £4.7bn in 2025, with strong growth in bridging and commercial lending as the specialist lender expanded its buy-to-let proposition.

The group’s loan book grew 3.2 percent to £25.9bn, with higher-yielding specialist segments now accounting for 12 percent of the portfolio – up from 9 percent the previous year.

Bridging and commercial surge over 50 percent

Commercial lending through OSB’s Interbay brand completed £701m in originations, a 57 percent increase year-on-year. The commercial loan book rose 38 percent to £1.9bn, with average loan-to-value falling from 73 to 71 percent as the lender focused on quality business.

Bridging originations rose 58 percent to £724.9m, with the book total reaching £594.3m – a 63 percent uplift. Adrian Moloney, group lending distribution director, said the growth reflected closer relationships with specialist brokers and reaching a wider audience.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of BTL rate movements, which highlighted volatility in swap rates affecting pricing. Despite market uncertainty, OSB’s results suggest sustained appetite for specialist lending.

Rely launch signals BTL consolidation

OSB’s buy-to-let lending increased 3 percent to £1.9bn through its OSB and CCFS businesses, representing 4.7 percent market share. BTL mortgages still account for 68 percent of the portfolio, down from 70 percent as diversification continues.

Last year OSB ceased BTL lending through Kent Reliance and Precise, launching new lender Rely as its dedicated buy-to-let brand. Jon Hall, group managing director of mortgages and savings, said OSB wanted Rely to be a BTL “superpower”.

Moloney said 19,000 brokers were already onboarded to Rely, with improved turnaround times through the new platform, including near-instant offers using automated valuation models for the first time.

What this means for landlords

If you’re refinancing: Major specialist lenders are actively competing for BTL business – shop around for improved terms

Major specialist lenders are actively competing for BTL business – shop around for improved terms Watch for: Further product launches from Rely as OSB completes platform migration through 2027

Further product launches from Rely as OSB completes platform migration through 2027 Bottom line: 19 percent origination growth shows specialist lending remains healthy despite regulatory uncertainty

Editor’s view

OSB’s results offer a counterweight to the doom-laden narrative around buy-to-let. Lenders are investing in systems and distribution because they see a future in the sector – even if it looks different from a decade ago.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 6 March 2026

Sources: OSB Group annual results

