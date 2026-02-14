150 landlords sign up for Renters’ Rights briefing as May deadline looms

Almost 150 landlords have registered for a special briefing on the Renters’ Rights Act being hosted by Chester-based estate agent Cavendish, highlighting the demand for guidance as the May implementation date approaches.

The free event, titled ‘The Big Chester Landlord Briefing: Renters’ Rights Act Special’, will take place on Thursday 12 March at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Spa in Chester. It comes just weeks before the Act’s key provisions take effect on 1 May.

Key changes on the agenda

The briefing will cover the major changes landlords face under the new legislation, including the abolition of Section 21 no-fault evictions, restrictions limiting rent reviews to once per year, and the introduction of a national landlord register requiring proof of compliance for each property.

Also on the agenda are higher minimum property standards, stronger enforcement powers for local councils, and tougher requirements around energy efficiency and carbon emissions. Landlords who fail to comply face civil penalties starting at £7,000 and rising to a maximum of £40,000.

David Adams and Nicola Blake of Cavendish. Photo: Alex Styles Photography

David Adams, managing director of Cavendish and author of The Landlord’s Playbook, said: “We have never had a response like this before to an event with so many landlords registering so quickly and still a month until the event.”

Adams said the briefing aims to help landlords navigate the new rules, giving them “a route map to protect their investments and safeguard and grow their portfolios.”

He added: “Locally and nationally, there are cases of landlords deciding to exit the industry, creating opportunities for those landlords who are committed to meeting the new requirements that come with the Renters’ Rights Act.”

Practical guidance promised

Adams will host the evening alongside Nicola Blake, operations director at Cavendish, which has offices in Chester and North Wales. The agency says it is already working with landlords to ensure they are prepared for implementation.

“We will break down the key changes in plain English, no jargon, just honest insights to help you stay compliant and confident,” Adams said.

The event reflects a wider pattern of landlords seeking clarity on the Act’s implications. Recent research from Inventory Base found three in four landlords have made no preparations despite the looming deadline, while only 20 percent described themselves as highly confident in understanding how the changes will affect their business.

Registration for the free event, which starts at 6.30pm on 12 March, is available at chesterlandlordevent.co.uk.

Editor’s view

The rush to sign up for RRA briefings tells its own story – landlords know change is coming but many still feel unprepared. Events like this fill a gap that official guidance has left wide open. With less than three months until implementation, practical sessions from experienced agents may prove more valuable than government fact sheets.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 14 February 2026

Sources: Cavendish

